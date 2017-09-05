Iconic coffee chain announces plans to launch in Belfast

Tim Hortons, the iconic Canadian coffee chain, has announced it plans to open in Belfast over the coming months.

The well known brand also announced it will launch new locations in Manchester and Cardiff, with a second restaurant already underway in Glasgow.

Guests can look forward to Tim Hortons signature Timbits - bite-sized doughnuts which come in a variety of flavours.

The openings represent the second phase of an extensive, nationwide rollout plan with more details set to be revealed.

However according to one industry insider, Tim Hortons is said to be eyeing up as many as 20 stores in Belfast, with a similar number in cities such as Glasgow and Manchester.

News of the expansion is expected to bring more job opportunities to each city as the new restaurants are currently recruiting for team members at all levels, including manager and assistant manager.

The first Tim Hortons restaurant in Great Britain opened on Argyle Street in Glasgow at the start of June.

The long-awaited launch (pictured above) was met with huge excitement, with guests travelling from across the country and queuing overnight to be the first to sample the brand’s popular coffee and baked goods.

Tim Hortons was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create a space where ‘everyone would feel at home.’

Now one of Canada’s most iconic brands, nearly eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons and more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 per cent of the population – visit the café daily.

Tim Hortons will offer an extensive and varied menu of delicious drinks, which include Tim Hortons signature coffee, espresso-based beverages, hot chocolate, French Vanilla and classic frozen Iced Capp drink, as well as baked goods, breakfast and lunch items made from quality ingredients.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the franchise in Great Britain said: “We were blown away by the reception we received in Glasgow, and are delighted to announce the opening of restaurants in Belfast, Cardiff and Manchester. We know there’s a great deal of excitement out there and are always looking for fantastic people to join Tim Hortons – get in touch if you’re interested!”

Visit timhortons.co.uk for more information.