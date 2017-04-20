Legendary chicken restaurant opens its doors in bustling Belfast location

Nando’s, home of the legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, has opened its fifth Nando’s location in Northern Ireland.

Having officially opened its doors Wednesday, April 19 in Belfast’s thriving Abbey Centre, the world famous food chain will bring more than 30 full and part-time jobs to the area, ranging from cashiers, grillers to managers.

The vibrant new restaurant’s design includes woven pendant lighting, clay wall finishes and splashes of crimson, providing a backdrop to original art from emerging and established Southern African artists, in homage to Nando’s Southern African heritage.

Meanwhile, an outdoor seating area complete with variegated plants will seat 28, alongside room for 116 diners indoors.

Alongside delicious flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken served on or off the bone, in a wrap, burger or pitta, die-hard fans will be delighted to see new items spicing up the menu including PERi-PERi Vusa – their hottest sauce yet.

Meanwhile one of the newest additions to the menu, the Trio Burger combines three firm fan favourites – PERi-PERi chicken breast fillet, grilled halloumi cheese and portobello mushroom served on spinach and finished with a drizzle of sweet and sticky hot date sauce served in a soft, sweet Bolo do Caco

Lorcan Feely, Regional MD of Nando’s explained: “The team is really excited to be opening the doors to our new restaurant. We’ve a great location, with access to the restaurant from both inside and outside the centre - perfect for shoppers, visitors and students from the nearby university for a pit-stop.”

Commercial property agent Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Abbey Centre to secure the new tenant. Jonathan Martin, Associate Director in Retail and Leisure Agency at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “The addition of Nando’s is a major boost to the already diverse offering within Abbey Centre.

“With further upsizing to the scheme completing this summer, Abbey Centre is well positioned for another successful year.

“We are delighted to have secured Nando’s as a new tenant and we are confident that they will be a big hit with consumers.”

