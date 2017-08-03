Little Wing launches seventh restaurant, creating 20 new jobs

Northern Ireland’s home-grown pizzeria chain, Little Wing, officially opened its doors to its highly anticipated new restaurant in Lisburn this week.

It brings the total number of restaurants to seven, with further locations at Bangor, Holywood, Ann Street, Lisburn Road and Ballyhackamore in Belfast and Enniskillen.

There will befun events taking place this weekend to celebrate the launch.

The new restaurant, located on Lisburn Square, will cater for 60 guests and has created 20 new jobs. Having just launched Tuesday, August 1, this weekend marks the first it will open to the general public.

And we predict it’s definitely going to be a busy one, as Little Wing prides itself on offering authentic, made to order Naples-style pizzas including Northern Ireland’s biggest pizza, which is a whopping 24 inches in diameter.

Offering a true taste of Italy and cooked in distinctive 6ft traditional woodstone pizza ovens, sourcing the freshest and finest ingredients is at the heart of the Little Wing ethos, with 100% mozzarella cheese used on its pizzas, sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes and pizza dough made to the restaurant’s own secret recipe right here in Northern Ireland (with no nasty additives, either). Caffeine fans will also be delighted to know that all of Little Wing Pizzeria’s coffees are organic, fair trade and have the Rain Forest Alliance seal of approval. Combined with affordable prices and friendly service, it’s clear why this popular pizzeria has developed a cult following.

To mark the opening Little Wing in Lisburn, the new restaurant will run special events this Saturday, August 5 from 12pm – 3pm, with a variety of family activities, including a ‘clay pizza making’ workshop by Jumping Clay, face painting, plus free balloons and other prizes. The news comes after a series of successful pre-opening dry run sessions in aid of a range of local charities, community groups and clubs including Action Cancer, Stepping Stones and Angel Eyes.

The new Little Wing Pizzeria will be located in Lisburn Square and will be open every day from 11am – 10pm.Overall the latest addition to the Little Wing family offers a welcome new buzz to the bustling square, with its young friendly staff, pleasant surroundings and that delicious tried-and-tested menu.