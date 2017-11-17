Local brewery hosts first festive weekend in aid of Cash for Kids

Hilden Brewery has announced it will host its very first festive weekend over November 25 and 26 in partnership with children’s charity, Cash For Kids, with all admission fees to be donated directly to the Mission Christmas appeal.

Taking place from 11am- 5pm, Hilden’s grounds will be transformed into a cosy winter wonderland for the two-day event which will feature the famous, fully heated Hilden tipi tents and Tap Room restaurant, with a wonderful selection of local craft. Makers from across Northern Ireland will be showcasing exquisite handcrafted products, whilst the Hilden Festive Fair will also feature an appearance from Santa, festive face painting, balloon modelling, local primary school choirs and Christmas crafts to keep little ones entertained.

Hilden Brewery

Festive beverages will be available in the Hilden Brewery bar area with a hot food stand serving up treats throughout the day. The Tap Room restaurant will also be serving a special lunch menu.

Meanwhile, following the ‘overwhelming’ success of the brewery’s Carols by Candlelight evening in 2016, the Carols by Candlelight sessions have expanded to become two separate musical evenings.

Hosted in the fully heated tipi tents, the carefully curated musical evenings hope to put all who attend in the Christmas mood.

On Saturday November, 25 popular all-female Co. Down family band Saffyre will treat audiences to renditions of festive favourites, with support from Belfast performer Rebekah Fitch. Meanwhile Sunday, November 26 will see Northern Ireland rockers The Unholy Gospel Band perform, with support from talented duo Fiona O’Kane and Dave Jackson. The Carols by Candlelight sessions will feature an outdoor bar, serving a selection of festive beverages that include Hilden Brewing Company’s range of award winning craft beers.

A spokesperson said: “Hilden will also be serving a delicious festive evening menu, so why not also book dinner beforehand and make a night of it?

“With Hilden Brewery only five minutes from the city of Lisburn and a short train ride from Belfast, this is a wonderful prelude to Christmas and not to be missed!” Go to hildenbrewery.com for further details.