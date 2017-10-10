Michelin-star chef at the helm as Co Antrim eatery re-opens

A popular Co Antrim restaurant which has been closed for two years is set to re-open with a Michelin-starred chef at the helm.

Danni Barry will lend her considerable culinary talent to Clenaghans in Aghalee, when it re-opens this November.

The business venture also includes Stevie and Cristina Higginson who run Square Bistro in Lisburn.

Danni, from Mayobridge in Co Down, is one of an elite group of female Michelin-starred chefs in the UK.

She became only the second female chef in Ireland to gain a star when at Michael Deane’s Eipic restaurant in Belfast, a star which she retained for three consecutive years.

Danni, who was named Ireland’s Chef of the Year in 2017, appeared on the Great British Menu in 2015. She began her career under Michael Deane in 2003 and returned to open Eipic in 2014.

Danni’s departure from Eipic sees chef Alex Green take over her role as head chef.

Clenaghans is a former pub which dates back to the 17th century and up until August 2015 it had been run by the Downing family.

The new restaurant promises to be an eatery “where old meets new”. It is understood 20 new jobs will be created at the restaurant which is currently being refurbished.