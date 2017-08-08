Mourne Mountains Brewery awarded huge honour at this year’s Great Taste Awards

Mourne Mountains Brewery has been awarded two stars for three of its core beers at this year’s prestigious Great Taste Awards, which means the judges deemed each of the products as outstanding in their field.

The awards, which celebrate the very best in food and drink, went to Mourne Mist (a pilsner), East Coast (an IPA) and Big Rock (a German-style wheat beer), after being judged by some of the most demanding palates including food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers.

Mourne Mist, East Coast and Big Rock now join the Warrenpoint-based brewerys red IPA, Red Trail, which achieved the coveted two star Great Taste status last year.

Out of more than 12,300 entries just 1,011 received the 2 star accolade UK-wide, with Mourne Mountains Brewery the only craft beer brewer from Northern Ireland to receive any 2 star ratings. Mourne Mist, East Coast and Big Rock now join the Warrenpoint-based brewery’s red IPA, Red Trail, which achieved the coveted two star Great Taste status last year. Brewery founder Connaire McGreevy said: “We are ecstatic at the news that we now have four products that each have two star Great Taste ratings.

“We know how much dedication goes into each hand-crafted batch, but to have it recognised by some of the world’s finest food and drink critics is just an incredible stamp of approval.” They will now produce a different speciality beer every month to deliver a wide range of flavours.

When it comes to the Great Taste awards, judges are looking for great texture and appearance and judge the quality of ingredients and how well the maker has put the food or drink together. But above all, they are looking for “truly great taste.”

Judges’ described Mourne Mist as possessing: “A wonderful colour, a pleasant Pilsner aroma with a cooked corn smell as well as a hint of biscuit. It’s clean and, as expected from a Pilsner, crisp and hoppy with a clean, bitter finish.”

Connaire McGreevy, MD of the Brewery, Slangha, the Mourne Mountains Brewery Mascot, and Tom Ray, Master Brewer.

Meanwhile, of the East Coast, judges hailed the: “appealing citrus and pine aroma” and “firm, assertive palate” with “freshness and spritz.”

Whilst Big Rock was equally praised for its “lovely light amber colour” and “subtle spiciness on the nose. Judges really liked the richness, depth, length of flavour and balance. Complex, warming and satisfying. A clever blend, good flavours of wheat and malt, brilliant balance.”