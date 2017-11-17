New coffee shop and catering business opens in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

A new coffee shop and catering business, Paper Cup, has opened in the heart of Belfast’s vibrant Titanic Quarter, adding to the growing hospitality, retail and leisure offering in the area.

The cafe, which is owned by husband and wife team John and Caroline McKinney, is located in the Arc Retail which overlooks the Abercorn Basin and is below the ARC Apartments, a luxury residential development which is home to over 1,000 residents.

It is adjacent to The SSE Arena, Belfast, Citigroup, Belfast Met and the world’s leading tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast.

Annual visitor numbers to Titanic Quarter and The SSE Arena, Belfast are in excess of 3.5 million.

John McKinney, owner of Paper Cup, said: “When we saw the unit in Titanic Quarter we knew that the location was exactly what we had been waiting for.

“Our café is in a position of high footfall with brilliant views over the marina and the Nomadic, which we are sure our customers will enjoy.

“Our focus is on serving tasty, homemade produce and we have worked with a local blender in Lisburn to offer a fresh and whole-bodied cup of coffee.

“We also have a range of gluten free and vegan options and can cater for all dietary requirements.

“There is a great buzz in the area and we have no doubt that the ongoing investment will mean there are even more reasons for people to visit Titanic Quarter and Paper Cup in the coming months.”

James Eyre, Commercial Director at Titanic Quarter, added: “We are delighted to welcome Paper Cup, Belfast’s newest independent coffee shop to the ARC Retail.

“John and Caroline’s tasty homemade foods and freshly blended coffees will go down a treat with the 18,000 people who live, work and play in Titanic Quarter daily.”

Master-planned over 185 acres on the site where RMS Titanic was designed and built, Belfast’s Titanic Quarter is one of Europe’s largest urban-waterfront regeneration projects.