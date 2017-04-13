New wine bar La Taverna launched upstairs at Fratellis

The Prosecco was flowing last Friday night (April 7) when the owners of Galgorm launched their new venture in the heart of Belfast.

Guests were invited to Fratelli Belfast in Great Victoria Street to see for themselves the transformation upstairs to create a new wine bar ‘La Taverna’.

The brand-new Italian-style wine bar will be offering sharing plates in a rustic-themed space complete with a bespoke free standing bar table.

The project, which has created more than 140 seats at the award-winning venue, is part of a £350,000 investment by leading hospitality group Tullymore House Group.

La Taverna will be stock more than 100 varieties of Italian wine, and a dedicated kitchen, with signature double pizza oven, will be located in the first-floor space which is accessed from Fratelli Belfast.

Diners can enjoy luxury booth and banquette seating at the new venue, which will feature 22 Boar paintings by the renowned Co Antrim artist Paul Bell, specially commissioned for La Taverna.

The balcony of the historic building has also undergone a transformation, boasting 52 seats as well as a unique outdoor fireplace, full awning, box hedging and cast iron railings.

Special guests at the launch of the venture were greeted by fire breathers at the entrance and entertained with some theme appropriate Italian opera and live music. They also had the opportunity to sample of the fantastic dishes on offer, which included beef which melted in the mouth and paella.

Speaking as the new restaurant was opened, Colin Johnston, Project Manager with Tullymore House Ltd said La Taverna would be an outstanding addition to the Fratelli offering. “This latest expansion, and the conversion of the first floor of the Great Victoria Street restaurant is part of an ongoing investment in our extensive food and drink offering, which has proved hugely popular with the thousands of customers who have visited Fratelli since it opened in October 2015,” he said. “Our continued investment across Belfast reflects our commitment to the development of the city’s well established hospitality industry, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience La Taverna.”