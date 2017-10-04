Newly accredited Belfast five star hotel sweeps Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards

The five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast recently scooped two top honours at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2017, taking home the title of ‘Hotel of the Year 2017’, with General Manager Cian Landers also named ‘Best Hotel General Manager’.

The awards were bestowed towards the end of what has been a memorable year for the hotel which was awarded a five-star rating under the Tourism NI accommodation grading scheme.

The popular hotel has also completed a £2million refurbishment and was granted planning permission for a £6million extension.

The inaugural Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards ceremony, which took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast recently, celebrates the very best of Northern Irish hospitality.

Commenting on the double award win, General Manager Cian said, “I am extremely proud to have been named Hotel Manager of the Year. It is such an honour to have been individually recognised and it is equally as rewarding for our team to receive an accolade like Hotel of the Year.”

“Every member of staff works exceptionally hard and this award is a testament of their dedication and the excellent five-star service they provide to offer guests a personalised and truly memorable and indulgent experience.”