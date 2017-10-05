Nundos: world’s first nun-run restaurant to open in London

The world’s first nun-run restaurant is set to open in the heart of London.

Guests at the Shoreditch pop-up restaurant will experience ‘righteous’ food and drinks served by the nuns, including ‘Mother Superior’s Chicken Broth’ and ‘Wholesome Lentil Soup’.

The temporary restaurant – which will be called ‘Nundos’ – will offer a place for serenity, nourishment and reflection staffed by the Daughters of Divine Charity from Swaffham and Chesterfield convents.

It will be open for just three days from Tuesday October 17.

The pop-up eaterie has been created to coincide with the launch of new Channel 5 series, ‘Bad Habits, Holy Orders’ which follows five young women as they swap hedonism for a life of humility, by living in a working convent in East Anglia for four weeks under the guidance of the sisters.