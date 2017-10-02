Oktoberfest Belfast announces extra date with a football twist

Oktoberfest Belfast has announced it will be adding an extra night due to popular demand - with a football twist.

This Thursday, October 5 the Kings Hall will proudly welcome both Northern Ireland fans and Germany fans alike to come and enjoy the match warm up from 1pm. A representative explained: “We will also have have a big screen for those not attending the game to enjoy, and be open until 11pm.

“Plus we will have Table Service of the traditional 11 beers from the Paulaner brewery. Along with our OomPaPa band and music building up to the football on the Big Screen!

“We will be encouraging both sets of fans to sit together in the bringing together of the cultures.

“And best of all there is no admission fee!”

Oktoberfest Belfast is also the proud sponsor of The Fans’ Match; where The Northern Ireland Fans’ team will take on The Germany Fans’ Team in an attempt to raise money for charity and welcome the German supporters to Northern Ireland.