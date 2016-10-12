Paul Hollywood star attraction at BBC Good Food Show in Northern Ireland

Paul Hollywood is likely to be the star attraction when the BBC Good Food Show comes to Northern Ireland for the first time this weekend.

The Great British Bake Off presenter caused a stir when he switched from BBC to Channel Four along with the hit show and there had been speculation he might be temporarily stepping away from the heat of the kitchen at such events.

The Hairy Bikers are among the celebrity chefs appearing at the show

His appearance in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall had been announced long before Bake Off was snapped up by Channel Four, and all the high-profile stars with the exception of Hollywood quit the show.

However, the organisers of this weekend’s event have confirmed Hollywood will be performing cookery demonstrations in Belfast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as taking some time to answer questions from those attending the event.

He’ll be joined by fellow celebrity chefs James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and John Torode who’ll be appearing alongside the region’s very best producers of food, drink and artisan products.

Local chefs who’ll be displaying their kitchen prowess include Paul Rankin, Ian Orr, Danny Millar, Niall McKenna, Danni Barry and Paula McIntyre.

The debut visit of the BBC Good Food Show to these shores comes during NI’s Year of Food and Drink. It also marks the culmination of Belfast Restaurant Week featuring a number of events and special offers from the capital’s best eateries.

The Waterfront Hall will be divided into some key areas for visitors to enjoy at the BBC Good Food Show.

The Supertheatre will host a range of chefs and celebrities who’ll be doing live cookery demonstrations.

At the Interview Stage visitors will have the opportunity to find out more from their cooking heroes and producers. They’ll also be able to get the latest cookbooks signed.

In the Tasting Theatre food fans can join a session led by Paula McIntyre and discover different flavours from all around Northern Ireland.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to browse a great selection of stands selling top quality food, drink and accessories, from household brands to independent producers. They can try and buy from local producers in the Food NI Pavilion and visit The Producers’ Village, a speciality food market packed with artisan producers who pride themselves on the quality and provenance of their produce.

For a unique dining experience at the food festival, there will be a pop-up BBC Good Kitchen where visitors can dine on seasonal dishes inspired by bbcgoodfood.com.

BBC Good Food Show is sponsored by Lexus and has also received local backing from Discover NI, Moy Park and Easons.

Visit bbcgoodfoodshownorthernireland.com for more information and tickets