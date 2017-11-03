Popular Belfast bar set to host its second Pooch Social event this weekend

Dog-friendly bar, The Dirty Onion, is throwing its doors open for its second Pooch Social event on Sunday November 5, from 1 – 5pm.

In aid of Lucy’s Trust, a local charity that cares for rescue dogs, The Dirty Onion is welcoming all furry, four-legged customers and their owners to the fundraising event.

The Dirty Onion is throwing open its doors to welcome furry, four-legged customers on Sunday November 5

Guests can enjoy the crisp winter weather in the beer garden marquee with live music from The Russian Dolls or relax indoors by the fire.

During the event, Game of Thrones fans will get the chance to meet Direwolves Odin and Thor and there will also be refreshments, tasty treats, raffle prizes and a range of stalls with locally produced food and accessories available to purchase.

Based in Co. Antrim, Lucy’s Trust is run by partners Olivia Kennedy and Rob Durston and was set up in response to the growing need for rescue space for dogs.

The charity provides a sanctuary for dogs in need and is named after Olivia’s childhood dog, Lucy, who came to her family as a stray.

Tim Herron, general manager at The Dirty Onion, said: “As a dog friendly bar The Dirty Onion teamed up with Lucy’s Trust in May this year to help raise funds for the charity and build awareness of the role it plays to help Northern Ireland’s stray dogs.

“Over 200 dogs attended the last Pooch Social and I am looking forward to welcoming even more this time round.”

Vendors at the Pooch Social event will include Hiker Hounds NI, Murphy’s Barkery, Candytuft Crafts, Frozzys, Weecat Glass Art, Naturo, Shug-Shug Treats, Dog Ease Animal Wound Protection, A Dip and A Clip, Natural Raw Feeding NI, Èirebo Bows, All Make Scents, Short Bark and Sides and Dog Friendly Tours.

Space is still available for other vendors to take part in the event. For further enquiries, email tim@beannchor.com.

For more information, visit thedirtyonion.com, follow on Twitter @TheDirtyOnion or Facebook at facebook.com/thedirtyonion.

You can also follow Lucy’s Trust on Facebook at facebook.com/lucystrust.