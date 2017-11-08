Popular Belfast Beer and Cider Festival returns to iconic Ulster Hall

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is returning to host the ever popular Belfast Beer and Cider Festival in the iconic Ulster Hall.

Back for a record breaking 18th year, the aim is still to increase the awareness of Real Ale in Northern Ireland. Over 80 Real Ales and Cider will be on offer.

Clive Talbot, Chairman of CAMRA NI, commented , “Real Ale is exactly that - real! It is a product that is ‘live’ and individual. No two are the same. They tend to be regional in nature. Thus each brew gives the consumer a wide choice in flavour. Come along to The Ulster Hall and see for yourself what Real Beer should taste like.”

Stephen Dick, the Festival Organiser advised, “Visitors are advised to come early, as some of the ales tend to sell more quickly than others and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed. Come and enjoy the beer and cider, along with good music and food as well.”

CAMRA returns from Thursday, November 16 - Saturday, November 18 and is open from 12pm - 11am.