Record breaking success for meat firm

A Moira firm is celebrating record breaking success at the Great Taste Awards.

A Moira firm is celebrating record breaking success at the Great Taste Awards.

Hannan Meats took two of the top awards at the gala showcase event in London - Supreme Champion and the Great Taste Golden Fork Award.

The specialist meat business in Moira achieved 36 product awards in the 2016 Great Taste Awards, a record number of awards for a single food manufacturer in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

They were presented with both the Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink in Northern Ireland, for their Glenarm Shorthorn 4 Rib Roast, which went on to take the Supreme Champion Award for the UK.

The judges heaped praise upon this exceptional product, which is dry-aged in a Himalayan Salt Chamber for a minimum of 28 days.

The panel couldn’t “believe that beef could taste so good”, saying that “to have the sweet, juicy and oozy flavour travelling through the meat and fat was commendable”.

Around 10,000 products were entered into the awards with the finale at the Great Taste Golden Forks Dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, where over 300 guests gathered to hear the results.

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton said: “Hannan Meats is our most successful company in the history of the Great Taste Awards and typifies the world-class food and drink produced in Northern Ireland. This accolade tops a remarkable year for Managing Director Peter Hannan and is recognition of the company’s outstanding commitment to innovation.”