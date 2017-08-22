REVEALED: The NI fish and chip shops shortlisted for prestigious UK award

Northern Ireland’s top six fish and chip shops have been revealed today as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Following initial judging, six chippies in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award – one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organisers have described the awards as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip industry – and now six of NI's best will compete to become the number one in the UK.

Chaska in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh; Silverfin Traditional Fish & Chips in Newry, County Armagh and County Down; Superbites in Crossmaglen, County Armagh; Fish City in Belfast; The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannone; and The Friary in Carrickfergus.

The competing shops have had their frying skills put to the test as well as being judged against vigorous criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes, and marketing techniques.

In the coming weeks the shops shortlisted from across the UK will be whittled down to a ‘Top 20’, then ‘Top 10’, before the final stage of judging in London in January.

“The calibre of shops in this year’s top 60 is outstanding – they are a true representation of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world," said Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish.

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on 25 January 2018.