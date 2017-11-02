Souls Restaurant marks World Vegan Day with a twist

Dining out when you are a vegan can often be a challenge, although the options in Northern Ireland, and certainly in Belfast, are improving.

Souls Restaurant on the city’s Dublin Road specialises in Indian Fusion cuisine, creating Indian dishes with a Northern Ireland flare.

Priding themselves on their individuality, Souls have also produced a full four course a la carte vegan menu, and what better way to launch the menu than on World Vegan Day on November 1?

On the whole the menu lived up well to expectations. The culinary delights got underway with a selection of appetisers, including Aaloo Tikki, Pinwheel Samosa, and Tofu Tikka. The spices were fantastic and we certainly weren’t shy about going back for second helpings.

Next on the menu was Chilly Vegan Squids which turned out to be battered oyster mushrooms and seaweed, served with a spicy chilli and garlic dip. These were a firm favourite and could easily have been made into a main course.

However, some of the guests did question whether vegans would be happy with the idea of them being named ‘squids’ which raised the interesting debate of vegan food being styled to sound or look like meat.

The debate continued into the next course of Vegan Steak which, according to the menu, was Jack Fruit, soya chunks. portobellini mushrooms, vegan yeast flakes, soya sauce, vegan wine, beetroot powder and Vegan Rogan jus.

‘Gobhi 65’, which was essentially battered, spiced cauliflower with a trio of rice and broad bean kedgree, was next on the agenda, and proved to be another firm favourite. The rice and broad bean kedgeree had a serious kick to it, and the coconut yoghurt that was served on the side was most welcome to cool things down.

The menu was rounded off with apple crumble, which was simple and delicious. A traditional dessert with a twist, this was the perfect end to the meal.

For vegans and non vegans alike Souls Restaurant is without doubt well worth a visit, Whether you have an adventurous pallet, enjoy traditional dishes, or you are looking for restaurant that offers something completely different, Souls will not disappoint.