Tesco snaps up Northern Ireland’s Shortcross Premium Craft Gin

Shortcross Premium craft gin is the latest local brand to hit the shelves at Tesco.

Local gin sales have shown a steady growth at the supermarket and currently account for 5 per cent of all spirit sales.

The exclusive listing signifies an ongoing demand from Northern Irish consumers for high quality, locally made produce and reflects the wider UK trend which shows premium gins sales are driving the drinks category.

Jonathan McWhinney, Packaged Food Buyer at Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “As the only multiple retailer lucky enough to be stocking Shortcross Gin, we are well placed to give customers what they want - locally made, premium craft gin.”

David Boyd-Armstrong of Shortcross Gin, added: “This partnership allows us to raise awareness of the Shortcross brand to the maximum number of consumers across Northern Ireland. We’re delighted with the impact we’ve made as a result of the quality of our process and product and this will take it to the next level.”