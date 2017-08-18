The ‘Best Restaurant in Ulster’ just announced it is opening in Belfast

Kelan McMichael, one of Northern Ireland’s most sought after chefs has announced that he has finally found the perfect location to open his new restaurant - and Bull & Ram is set to open its doors in October.

Bull & Ram Belfast will open on the old Beatrice Kennedy site on University Road.

Kelan explained: “I took my time to find the right premises as the Bull & Ram is not just about food and service, it’s about creating a dining experience. “Finding another iconic Grade 1 listed building with character and original features was important as well as getting the right location.

“We are delighted to have found premises in Belfast that will allow us to bring the Bull & Ram experience to Belfast.

“Bull & Ram will offer an innovative menu showcasing the very best of local, seasonal ingredients and we hope it will become a destination for diners to feast on the best oysters, steaks and cocktails.

“Glenarm Shorthorn steaks, dry-aged in Himalayan salt, will come from the legendary Peter Hannan at Hannan Meats who announced winning two gold medals at the World Steak Challenge last month and is acclaimed for his meat by Michelin chefs far afield.

“The oysters will be delivered fresh from Killough and Northern Ireland’s master cocktail mixologist will be kept under wraps until nearer opening when he or she will rustle up some of New York’s and London’s hottest cocktails to quench thirsty city goers, as well as serving local gins and artisan beers.”

The interior of the premises has many original features will be creatively transformed by John Teuton Design.

Inspiration for the décor will come from the 1920s and early 1930s, with luxurious and snug booths, brass fittings, intimate lighting, eclectic decorations and a sophisticated atmosphere all working seamlessly to entice customers along with an incredible menu and a choice of unique cocktails.

Situated over two floors the restaurant will welcome over 80 covers, opening for lunch and dinner Monday to Sunday.

Kelan opened his first restaurant Bull & Ram in a former butcher’s shop in Ballynahinch in June of last year, lovingly restoring the Edwardian building back to its former glory - complete with the original meat hanging rail and herringbone oak ceiling.

Kelan revealed that Tim Quinn, former Head Chef of Home restaurant in Belfast, will now take over the reins of Head Chef in Ballynahinch.

Tim’s passion for cooking with meat brought him to the Bull & Ram in June this year.

Tim trained with Paul Rankin at Cayenne for over six years then headed to Australasia and South America where he developed a real passion for cooking and experimenting with barbequing.

He returned to Northern Ireland, working with Michael Deane and heading up the kitchen at the Meat Locker for nearly three years.

Tim explained: “Working with Kelan and being able to serve exquisite ingredients such as the Glenarm Shorthorn Beef is a real privilege as it really is the world’s finest beef.

“I am looking forward to bringing my own stamp and flavours to the Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch and working with the team there to continue to serve the very finest food.”

The new restaurant will bring 20 new jobs to the local area.

Daryl Sheilds, Operations and General Manager explained: “We will maintain our philosophy of recruiting people who are genuinely passionate about food. “Bull & Ram Belfast will have a totally different vibe from our unique Ballynahinch restaurant but the core principles of training staff about the provenance of the food will continue as we know this is inherent to our success.”