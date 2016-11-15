The Boojum food truck is rolling into Lisburn

Popular Mexican chain Boojum are bringing their range of tasty burritos to Lisburn, for a limited time only.

The new Boojum food truck will be parking up in Lisburn Square from December 5 to 10.

A spokesperson for Boojum said: “We’ve got some exciting news for Lisburn. We are working in conjunction with Lisburn Square to bring our burritos to town in the run up to Christmas! We’re rollin’ in and parkin’ up our food truck for one whole week of burrito rollin’ fun!

“This is brand new territory for boojum so it’s going to be an exciting week for us and for Lisburn.”