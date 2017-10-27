The Cuban taste revolution comes to Belfast city centre

A new taste sensation has arrived in Belfast thanks to Revolucion de Cuba, one of the newest bar/restaurants on the local foodie scene.

The venue, which opened recently in the former Cafe Vaudeville in Arthur Street, is vibrant, lively, and colourful - just what you would expect to see in a venue with a Cuban flavour.

The interior of Revolucion de Cuba is spectacular, with two spacious floors, so there is plenty of room to wine and dine, and have a bit of a boogie as well.

The cocktail menu, featuring rum as the staple ingredient in many of the drinks, must be seen to be believed. Decadent daiquiris come in a dizzying array of flavour combinations and Latin mainstays, such as caipirinhas, piña coladas and cuba libres, which are all on offer as well.

The extensive menu with its Latin flavour has something to keep every palate happy. From flavour-packed salads, wraps, tacos, and pulled pork sandwiches, to burrito bowls and burgers, the most difficult decision will be choosing where to start.

We began our evening with, of course, a selection of tapas, including honey and lime chicken skewers and cheeseburger tacos, but the highlight of the tapas for me was the Cajun Cream Mushrooms which, although they sound simple, were mouth-wateringly delicious.

Rarely does a salad feel like a treat when you are out for the night but the Sunshine Salad definitely did not disappoint. As the name suggests, it was as colourful as it was delicious with avocado, asparagus, courgette and caramelised pineapple nestling amongst the red chard. Another firm favourite on the night was the Cuban Cheeseburger, which came heaped with Manchego and Chedder cheese.

Rum cocktails were the order of the day, and they lived up to all expectation. How could you not like a Raspberry Ron Collins? To round it all off, do not leave Revolucion de Cuba without trying their famous churros for dessert. A special mention must also go to the staff. Our waitress was full of help and advice when it came to making difficult menu choices.

With a fabulous, varied menu, and an exciting cocktail selection, Revolucion de Cuba is fast becoming the favourite haunt for after work drinks and tapas.