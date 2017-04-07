This award-winning County Down restaurant is coming to Belfast

The popular Ballynahinch restaurant may have only opened its doors for the first time in the summer of 2016, but the owner and head chef of Bull & Ram has announced plans are underway to open in Belfast.

Kelan McMichael was behind the innovative County Down restaurant that set up shop in a historic Northern Ireland butcher’s shop, lovingly restoring the iconic Grade 1 listed old Edwardian building to its former glory.

The unique interior is steeped in history. Credit: Bull & Ram

With its original features maintained including original tiles, meat hanging rail, herringbone oak ceiling and butcher’s block kitchen pass, the Bull & Ram offers a unique dining experience. The modern annex at the back of the restaurant boasts an open kitchen where diners can watch the chefs at work, whilst the team have ensured they stay true to the history and namesake of the building with their emphasis on serving award-winning beef from Hannan Meats in Moira, dry-aged in a Himalayan salt chamber.

Kelan set out from the outset to serve only the highest quality, local meat, aged to perfection served in warm and welcoming surroundings. Whilst all fish used in the Bull & Ram is landed in Dundrum, County Down and is sustainable. Such is the freshness, the fish specials change daily in accordance with what is on offer.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this diligent attention to detail hasn’t gone unnoticed by the local food industry.

Kelan explained: “We’ve had a phenomenal year since opening our doors and our success is due to the fact that we have fabulous local producers on our doorstep who support us and we are committed to serving the very best of local and seasonal produce to our customers.

Bull & Ram also serves up delicious burgers with a difference. Credit: Bull & Ram

“We were delighted to have have won the ‘Best Newcomer’ award for County Down at the Irish Restaurant Awards. We’ve been opened under a year and we’ve had rave reviews and managed to win a number of awards including the Yes Chef Awards for Best Newcomer, Best Casual Dining in Ulster and Best Casual Dining for Ireland. We are also finalists in three categories in the Institute of Ireland Awards and are waiting to hear about the Irish Restaurant Awards in May this year.”

Addressing mounting speculation that Bull & Ram are set to open their doors in Belfast, kelan added: “We are very keen to grow and open a Bull & Ram in Belfast - so watch this space!”

Bull & Ram was opened by award-winning Chef Kelan McMichael who boasts a clear passion for foraging, sourcing and growing seasonal ingredients (Credit: Bull & Ram)