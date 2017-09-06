This Belfast pub is showcasing the UK’s best beer this September

Nicholson’s Pubs is launching its annual celebration showcasing the UK’s best beer at Belfast’s The Crown Liquor Saloon.

Launching this September 11, Nicholson’s The Crown Liquor Saloon on Great Victoria Street will play host to the National Beer Showcase – one of the UK’s biggest celebrations of Britain’s best breweries, featuring an impressive 28 new beers.

Ale lovers will be spoilt for choice with a selection of limited-edition craft beers and regional specialties that will feature on the pumps.

A selection of unmissable events will take place throughout the six-week long celebration, including guest talks from beer sommeliers and breweries, workshops, tastings, exclusive offers and competitions.

Ale lovers will be spoilt for choice with a selection of limited-edition craft beers and regional specialties that will feature on the pumps, alongside some familiar brews.

Kicking off the celebrations will be six tailor-made ‘District Beers’.

These have been crafted by Nicholson’s very own Cask Masters in each region with six of the UK’s best breweries, including Vocation Brewery, Stewart Brewing and Wimbledon Brewery.

Also available will be the oaked pale ale, Two Bays – a collaborative beer from award-winning breweries Adnams and Cigar City Brewing, celebrating the US and UK coastlines. Tapping into the music industry, Britpop fans will get to sample a beer created by Yorkshire band Shed Seven and Rudgate Brewery, Going for Gold, that will be on offer only at Nicholson’s Pubs from October 1.

Joining the Beer Showcase from October 8 will be Nicholson’s own-brand porter, back by popular demand after a three-year hiatus.

The action won’t stop there – Nicholson’s Beer Showcase will have a big social media presence thanks to takeovers from breweries with weekly giveaways and great prizes.

Follow @Nicholsonspubs and #NicholsonsBeerShowcase across social media to get a slice of the action and find out how to get your hands on tickets and enter the competitions.