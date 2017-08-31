This popular restaurant is holding a special Montes Wine dinner

Anticipation is mounting amongst Northern Irish wine lovers as popular Belfast restaurant, Cutters Wharf, has announced it is set to hold a Montes Wine Dinner.

Taking place this September 8 at 7pm, guests can enjoy dinner with a difference with an exclusive three course set menu matched to a unique selection of Montes most prestigious wines.

The night is hosted by none other than the Winemaking Director himself, Aurelio Montes Jr. The son of Aurelio Montes Sr of the acclaimed Montes Winery, Chile, who is described as an adventurer inside and out of the vineyard.

Just some of the wines available will include: Sparkling Angel, Montes Alpha Chardonnay 2013: Purple Angel Carmenère 2014; and Montes Folly Syrah 2013. To book call 02890 805100 or purchase from the bar at Cutters Wharf.