WATCH: Stylish new Belfast café and bar creates 32 jobs

A stylish new café and bar has officially opened in Belfast, creating 32 full and part-time jobs.

Situated on the ground floor of the award-winning Gallery apartment building on Belfast's Dublin Road, which opened earlier this year, the café brings the industrial chic of New York’s meatpacking district to the streets of Belfast and features an elegant open-plan restaurant, bar and art gallery.

The new apartment block and caf is the brainchild of local man Gary McCausland, Chief Executive of The Richland Group, pictured here with staff members.

It's part of a one million-pound investment by The Richland Group, a London-based property company.

Designed according to the Feng Shui concept by leading local expert Master San Wu, the café has a contemporary metropolitan style, with floor to ceiling windows, Philippe Starck ghost chairs, chalkboard menus and the largest crystal chandeliers in Belfast.

And in a nod to the history of the area, the café is showcasing a range of artworks from established artists such as Colin Davidson, Brian Ballard, Neil Shawcross and William Conor, as well as new local artists such as Francis McCrory, Hanna Johnson and John McMacken. For years, the Dublin Road was a focal point for famous artists including William Conor, Paul Henry and Gerard Dillon.

The new apartment block and café is the brainchild of local man Gary McCausland, chief executive of The Richland Group. Gary said: “The Dublin Road is an up and coming buzzing area and we are enormously proud to be part of Belfast’s exciting regeneration and development.

The Gallery on Belfast's Dublin Road

“We have created a versatile place in the heart of the city which offers the perfect spot for social or business occasions.”

The Gallery, which is split across a ground floor and mezzanine level, is open all day, with late nights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and offers a breakfast, lunch and bistro menu.

Award-winning Head Chef Conor O’Boyle has created a diverse menu reflecting the café’s cosmopolitan theme which includes dishes such as - homemade stacked pancakes, New York breakfast, tapas, Tuscan fish stew, sea food linguine, Falafel burger and a freshly made patisserie selection. There is a separate vegetarian and vegan menu and gluten free options.

The food offering is complemented by an extensive drinks menu, featuring a selection of wines from JN Wine, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful wine merchants, with prices starting from £18 per bottle. A bespoke cocktail menu featuring signature cocktails and boasting the best gins in Belfast, has been created by barman Neil MacDonald, three-times nominated Pubs of Ulster Bar Tender of the Year.