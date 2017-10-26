Exhibition shines a light on the Reformation

A new exhibition entitled ‘Reformation 500: the Reformation in Europe, and its Local Legacy’ has officially opened at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

The free exhibition marks the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation, which followed the publication of Martin Luther’s ‘Ninety-five Theses’ in 1517.

Speaking at the official opening of the exhibition, Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “The Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum is always keen to host exhibitions of key historical events. Our children learn at school about the Reformation in history classes and this exhibition presents how this period affected Lisburn and the surrounding area. The Reformation progressed from Europe into Britain but ultimately at the time failed to gain traction in Ireland.

“There is a wonderful range of artefacts on display in the exhibition, including a rare 1576 edition of Foxe’s Book of Martyrs, a copy of the first Bible ever printed in Belfast (1751), as well as unique engravings of key Reformation figures, including Martin Luther. I would encourage residents to come and see this exhibition.”

Highlights of the exhibition, which is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm, include the stories of: Martin Luther, Henry VIII and the Tudor children; Early Christianity in Ireland, and the failure of the Irish Reformation; The Plantation, Cromwell and the Protestant Ascendancy; and The Local Legacies of the Reformation in Lisburn.

For more information log on to www.lisburnmuseum.com/Reformation