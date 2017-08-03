Family fun at EastSide Arts Festival

A free festival fun day for young people and families will take place on Saturday August 5, 11am-3pm, at C.S. Lewis Square in Belfast, as part of the EastSide Arts Festival.

There are a wide range of arts activities on offer which are suitable for all the family including live music with Ossia Music School, a Pop up People’s Pharmacy, Tumble Circus street performance, scooters and skateboarding with Urban Excel, Street Art Jam with Seedhead Arts plus crafts, drawing, creative writing, a reading picnic and more.

Sonya Whitefield, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “The Arts Council as principal funder of EastSide Arts is proud to be associated with an event and an organisation that continues, so successfully, to expand opportunities for people to access and participate in a wide range of high-quality arts.

“The Fun Day this Saturday is jam-packed with terrific arts activities and I would encourage everyone to go along and join in.”

Rachel Kennedy, director of EastSide Arts Festival, added; “This year’s festival is a noisy celebration of the creative energy of the people of east Belfast. We find ourselves in a flourishing time, an exciting time for artists and communities and we have the pleasure of inviting you to come and explore this part of the city, its people and places for yourself, over the eleven days of the festival.”

Visit www.eastsidearts.net to view the full EastSide Arts Festival, August 3-13.