Game of Thrones tapestry set to be unveiled this weekend in Belfast

Game of Thrones season seven is finally upon us, and with the new season comes a brand new campaign that will once again showcase Northern Ireland to millions of fans worldwide.

With fewer episodes this season than ever, Tourism Ireland’s latest campaign, created in partnership with HBO, is bigger than ever before – featuring a 77-metre long, Bayeux-style tapestry which tells the story so far from season one to season six.

John McGrillen CEO of Tourism NI; Niall Gibbons CEO of Tourism Ireland; and Kathryn Thomson CEO of the Ulster Museum at the launch of the 2017 Game of Thrones campaign in the Ulster Museum, Belfast.

The tapestry brings to life the trials and tribulations of the show’s characters in its most epic and famous scenes – complete with blood red weddings, golden Lannister hair, emerald green wildfire, cold blue White Walkers and jet black crows.

The tapestry will be woven from one enormous piece of linen supplied by Thomas Ferguson’s in Banbridge, one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland – giving fans a chance to re-visit all the key events which led to the season 7 premiere.

As season 7 unfolds, new sections of the tapestry will be revealed each week in the build-up to the next episode, with time-lapse videos of the weaving process, carousels and Instagram Stories set to help bring the creation of the tapestry to life.

The Game of Thrones tapestry will be open to the public at the Ulster Museum from Saturday 22 July.

It follows the hugely successful 2016 ‘Doors of Thrones’ campaign which reached an estimated 126 million people around the world, with the campaign’s various short films being viewed 17 million times, generating coverage worth about £11.3 million.

It also racked up over 30 awards and accolades from the marketing and advertising industry across Europe and the United States, including three prestigious Lions Cannes awards.