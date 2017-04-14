Great British Bake Off line-up stirs up fans

Bake Off fans have joked that Paul Hollywood is "cheating" on his former co-judge Mary Berry, after he shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with new partner Prue Leith.

He teased his Twitter followers with the smiley snap on Friday morning, shortly after the first official photo of the baking show's new hosts was released.

The Bake Off line-up

Quick to jump on the cosy picture, one fan commented: "Cheating on Mary...I'm telling!!!"

Another posted: "Oh Paul, why did you do it! This is not right, we need Mary in the pic!"

"No! No no no no no no no! How could you cheat on Mary like this?!" added one apparently distraught follower.

Hollywood and Leith will be joined by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding when the show moves to its new Channel 4 home for the next series.

On Thursday, a first-look photo of the team was shared, featuring all four members clutching cupcakes behind a table laden with mouth-watering baked goods.

But the picture sparked controversy as eagle-eyes fans noticed a plate of scones clearly topped with jam first and then cream.

"I had been worried about Bake Off's move to C4 but at least they've got the scones right," commented one.

On the other side of the fence, one responded: "Any examples of past BBC #GBBO in which scones are correctly prepared (cream then jam)?"

Meanwhile, previous debate over whether the Mighty Boosh star Fielding will be the best fit for the show has died down.

Commenting on the photo, which sees Fielding swap his famously outlandish fashion choices for a conservative woolly jumper embroidered with a strawberry, one fan wrote: "@noelfielding11 as a bake off host is everything."