Acclaimed singer-songwriter Don McLean set to perform in Belfast

Today acclaimed singer-songwriter Don McLean announced that he will play a Belfast Show at the Waterfront on June 7.

Born in New Rochelle, NY, Don McLean is renowned for his multiple hits including American Pie (which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and named the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century by the NEA-RIAA), And I Love You So, Empty Chairs and Vincent.

Awards and accolades throughout his career have included being inaugurated into the National Academy of Popular Music Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also awarded the BBC Folk Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

In 2011 Don famously performed on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, then in 2014 Don played for 30,000 at the Stagecoach Festival – one of the premier country music events in the US.

Tickets for Don McLean’s Belfast Show on 7 June go on sale this Monday (October 16) at 9am and will be available from the Waterfront Box Office 9033 4455 and in person from the Ulster Hall Box Office. You can also buy online at: waterfront.co.uk.