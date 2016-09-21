ALBUM REVIEW: Teenage Fanclub - Here

Flash back 25 years, when this Lanarkshire quartet were voted ‘Album of the Year’ ahead of their greatest fans, Nirvana.

Since then, the grunge-y edge has softened but their 10th album shows the same ear for harmony and melody. It’s a mature collection, from what are, whisper it, four middle-aged men, but still with the joyous zest of their younger selves.

Lead single I’m In Love is a classic slab of jangly pop, while I Was Beautiful... is driven by a motorik beat and trademark sunny harmonies. As the album title suggests, this is a band happy to live in the moment - Here, and now. Rather than burning out, the trio are growing old gracefully but still with great style and verve. 4/5