Another successful year for the Belfast Tattoo

The 2017 Belfast Tattoo was held recently in the SSE Arena and once again proved to be a huge success.

The final line of performers included The Band of the Royal Air Force College, Queens Colour Squadron of The Royal Air Force - 63 Squadron, Crescendo Bicycle Band (The Netherlands), Fascinating Drums (Germany), Lume De Biqueira (Spain), Fanfara Magenta (Italy), The Imps Motorcycle Display Team (UK), Winnipeg Police Pipe Band (Canada), Raffrey Pipe Band, Manorcunningham Pipe Band, Cahard Flute Band, Kellswater Flute Band, Coleraine Fife & Drum Band, Belfast Tattoo Highland Dance Troupe and the Choir of Belfast High School.

Stephen Chapman (Senior Drum Major) pictured heading up the massed pipe bands at the 2017 Belfast Tattoo.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mrs Joan Christie OBE attended the event, which was presented by Helen Marks.