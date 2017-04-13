Anthony Toner kicks off tour at Lyric Theatre

Belfast-based songwriter Anthony Toner celebrates the release of his seventh album with a very special concert at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday April 23, followed by an extensive tour across Northern Ireland.

This new collection, Ink, finds him in top form on a series of stripped back, acoustic-based songs dealing with the big themes of love, loss and happiness; the lyrics also cover subjects as diverse as politicians, 70s television, loaded guns and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Anthony supports this release with a string of live performances at arts centres and theatres across Northern Ireland, mostly solo shows, but also appearing alongside artists including Ciaran Lavery, Eilidh Patterson, John McCullough, Matt McGinn and Brendan Murphy.

Tickets are on sale now.