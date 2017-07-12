Ariana Grande to be made honorary citizen of Manchester after One Love concert

Ariana Grande is to become an honorary citizen of Manchester after organising a concert to raise funds for victims of the terror attack in the city.

Councillors are expected to meet on Wednesday to agree to award the distinction after the pop singer's involvement in the hastily put-together One Love benefit concert.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as concert-goers began leaving a show by the US singer at Manchester Arena on May 22.

The 23-year-old is to be recognised for her efforts in organising the charity concert at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, which featured Coldplay Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Manchester City Council is looking to recognise those who have made contributions to the city.

The meeting agenda states: " This council recognises that the loss of so many innocent lives cruelly murdered on the night of May 22 at Manchester is something that will always stay in our hearts and minds.

"We recognise too the magnificent response to this tragedy from people already at the scene, from first responders, from the vast range of public service workers, and from many ordinary members of the public.

"We further recognise the exceptional way in which Manchester people from all parts and from all communities that make up this great city, came together in sympathy, in defiance and in unity.

"The events of May 22 and the days after have made us aware that though the city has many award ceremonies that other than Freedom of the City, we have nothing to recognise outstanding and exceptional contributions."

It adds: "The council further resolves that Ariana Grande should be the first to be made an honorary citizen of the c ity of Manchester."

The meeting is due to begin at 10am at Manchester Town Hall.