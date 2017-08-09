Badly Drawn Boy confirms Belfast gig

UK singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Badly Drawn Boy has announced a headline show at Belfast’s Limelight 2 on Tuesday October 17. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of his seminal and magical Mercury-prize winning debut The Hour Of Bewilderbeast, Badly Drawn Boy released a new deluxe version of the album on January 22, 2016, including bonus unheard tracks and new artwork. Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday August 11 at 9am from both the Limelight directly and from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

It was June 2000 when the Mercury Prize-winning album The Hour of the Bewilderbeast announced the arrival of the formidable musical talent of artist Damon Gough. Since then it’s been a curious, wonderful, inimitable, unpredictable career so far of major prizes and minor incidents, all possibilities and magic in the air.

Since then he has released four subsequent studio albums - Have You Fed The Fish? (2002), One Plus One Is One (2004), Born In The UK (2006) and It’s What I’m Thinking Part 1: Photographing Snowflakes (2010) – and three film soundtracks, About A Boy (2002, from the film of the same name), Is There Nothing We Could Do? (2009, from the Caroline Aherne film The Fattest Man In The UK) and Being Flynn (from the 2012 film of the same name).

Badly Drawn Boy’s soundtrack to the 2002 film About A Boy, starring Hugh Grant, remains one of the artist’s most critically acclaimed and successful albums (certified Gold in the UK). It spawned two singles, ‘Silent Sigh’ and ‘Something To Talk About’.

