Belfast-bound Shania returns with her music

Canadian-born singing megastar SHANIA TWAIN returns to Belfast for an expected sell-out show after 13 years, but not for another 12 months.

Shania will appear at the SSE Arena on Belfast’s Laganside on Saturday September 29, 2018, as part of a six-date tour which will also take her to the 3Arena in Dublin on September 26, and to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

Tickets for the Belfast date go on sale on Friday next (September 29) at 10am, both from the SSE Arena (box office telephone 028 90 739074); on line at www.ssearenabelfast.com and from Ticketmaster.

Shania, now 52, has reinvigorated her singing career after a spell of retirement and, earlier this month, she captivated UK fans with a headline performance at the BBC Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park, London. She releases a new album, Now, on September 29 on Virgin/EMI label, with her in the driving seat, uniquely as a singer, sole songwriter and co-producer.

Shania has successfully straddled both the country/pop music scene for most of 30 years, and is a five-time GRAMMY award-winner, with more than 100 million global sales, an all-time record for a female performer in any genre.

After appearing on BBC Strictly Come Dancing and The One Show, as well as the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Shania feels “it’s now time to get back out there and give my music a chance to live”. This is her first UK/Irish tour since the 2004 ‘Up! Tour’ trip.

Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut Shania Twain; GRAMMY award-winning The Woman in Me; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artiste in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time, with over 40 million units sold worldwide. The girl from Windsor, Ontario, has made an indelible impact and recorded ground-breaking achievements in music, Her top hits include Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much and You’re Still the One,