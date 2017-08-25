Jason Price from Ravara Pipe Band, who was crowned World Champion Drum Major at the recent World Pipe Band Championships, will be taking part in this year’s Belfast Tattoo, which will be held at the SSE Arena in Belfast from August 31 - September 2.

The headline performers at the show will be The Band Of The Royal Air Force College, under the direction of Squadron Leader Richard Murray, who said he was “delighted to be returning to Belfast”, adding: “ I’m really looking forward to performing to a home crowd. It’s going to be a great show!”

They will be joined by The Queen’s Colour Squadron, 63 Squadron, Royal Air Force Regiment, who will make their debut appearance at the event this year.

The Belfast Tattoo is now firmly established as one of the biggest events to come to Belfast every year.

It also continues to draw people from outside the city and right across the Province, and its overseas visitors are also growing year on year.

Colin Wasson, who produces the show, said: “The 2017 Belfast Tattoo sees the start of the RAF Centenary Celebrations in the UK.

“The Belfast Tattoo is very proud to be at the forefront of these celebrations, not only welcoming the RAF College Band, but also for the first time ever, The Queens Colour Squadron, the premier marching display team amongst all the Services.”