Belfast Waterfront announces this year’s Christmas pantomime - and we’re so excited

The countdown has begun for Sleeping Beauty - the Christmas pantomime - opening at Belfast Waterfront from Wednesday, December 6.

Presented by LANA Productions and Belfast Waterfront, directed by Lisa May and produced by Martin Lynch, Sleeping Beauty is one of the best loved fairy tales for children.

Audiences will love this magical traditional Christmas adventure presented by a fabulous cast starring Trudy Scrumptious (aka Gordon Crawford) as Nanny Magee, Jolene O’Hara as Sleeping Beauty and Gavin Peden as The Prince.

Sleeping Beauty also stars Gary Crossan as Maleficent, Emer McDaid as Fairy Stardust and Nuala Davies as Muddles.

Tickets are available by calling 028 9033 4455, online at waterfront.co.uk and Ulster Hall Box Office.