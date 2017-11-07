Best-selling classical artist Russell Watson announces special Belfast concert

Russell Watson - the UK’s all-time best-selling classical crossover artist – is set to play a special one night only concert at Belfast Waterfront on Wednesday, December 6.

During his Waterfront concert Russell, also popularly known as ‘The Voice,’ will perform a stunning collection of best loved songs along with tracks from his new studio album, True Stories.

Captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, Russell Watson continues to wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances.

During his illustrious career to date Russell has sold millions of albums, sung in the world’s most celebrated concert halls and performed for the Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Tickets for Russell Watson: Songs from the Heart are available at waterfront.co.uk, by calling 028 9033 4455 and at Ulster Hall Box Office.