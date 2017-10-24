Billy Joel becomes father again at 68

Billy Joel has become a father for the third time at the age of 68.

The musician's wife Alexis, 35, gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.

A statement on Joel's website said: "Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd.

"Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52pm weighing 7lbs, 3 oz.

"Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, two.

"Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis' side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York.

"Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled."

A photo shared on the site shows Joel cradling his youngest daughter, who is dressed all in pink and wearing a hat with her name embroidered on it.

The new arrival is Joel's second with wife Alexis after the birth of daughter Della Rose in August 2015, shortly after their wedding at his estate in Long Island, New York.

Joel also has a daughter, Alexa Ray, 31, with his ex-wife and model Christie Brinkley.