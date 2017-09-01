Black Box date for singer songwriter Ailbhe Reddy

Irish singer/songwriter Ailbhe Reddy will be bringing her own brand of folk music to Belfast when she plays at the Black Box on October 18.

Ailbhe has recently signed to boutique publisher BDi Music and her debut EP – 2016’s Hollowed Out Sea – has earned extensive radio play across the UK, Ireland and Germany, with its tracks having been streamed over two million times on Spotify.

She first attracted attention in 2014 when a homemade demo of her song Cover Me was used in a Today FM radio advert in Ireland.

Ailbhe has featured on many major festival bills across the UK and Ireland including Glastonbury, Latitude, The Great Escape, Electric Picnic, Cambridge Folk Festival and Body & Soul.

Fans can now look forward to seeing her in Belfast for this intimate gig.