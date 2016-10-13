Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Iconic American singer songwriter, Bob Dylan, has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The 76 year-old won the award “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Dylan is the first singer songwriter to ever win the award.

Past winners of the award include poet, Seamus Heaney, Pablo Neruda and Samuel Beckett.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, was born in Duluth, Minnesota in May 1941.

Some of his best albums include ‘Blonde On Blonde’, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and ‘Blood On The Tracks’.