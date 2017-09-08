Brigid O’Neill set to launch debut album

Brigid O’Neill’s hotly anticipated debut album ‘Touchstone’ will launch on Thursday September 14 at The Black Box in Belfast, kick starting an extensive album tour.

The County Down Singer/ Songwriter, who recently performed at the iconic Bluebird Café in Nashville whilst travelling on a prestigious Arts Council NI award scheme, has already received critical acclaim from key press in Northern Ireland.

Touchstone was masterfully produced in Belfast by another accomplished local artist Gareth Dunlop and mastered in Nashville, Tennessee. The exciting album launch at Black Box next Thursday will showcase Brigid’s captivating vocals, arrangements and emotive songs which will be complemented by her band, made up of virtuosos including Anthony Toner, Johnny McCullough, Conor McCreanor and Matt Weir with special guests.

Since the launch of her EP Arrivals and Departures last year, Brigid has been developing her material and Touchtone features co-written tracks with Gareth Dunlop and Thomm Jutz (Nancy Griffith’s guitarist).

Brigid says her beautifully crafted, mature lyrics “are sometimes part-autobiographical but are also a reflection of other people’s lives and the elements that shape them.”

Brigid’s eclectic range of vocals and variety of musical influences have already wowed audiences across Europe, and she has played support to Eddi Reader, Frances Black and Sharon Shannon, to name but a few.

She blends great country blues with folk, jazz and bluegrass and sings her emotive compositions with conviction and sincerity. The ‘Touchstone’ album tour will undoubtedly touch the hearts of those who attend her concerts and win Brigid a legion of new fans.

Following the albm launch Brigid will play at Hill of The O’Neill, Ranfurly House, Dungannon on September 30, An Culturalnn, Derry on

Friday October 13, Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart on Friday, October 20, Down Arts Centre, Downpatrick on Friday, November 10 and The Grand Social, Dublin on Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets and information available at www.brigidoneill.com