Bronagh Gallagher to perform in Limavady

Soulful songstress and screen star Bronagh Gallagher will take to the stage in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Saturday November 11 at 8pm.

Having played recently at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Bronagh will perform this intimate cabaret-style gig in Limavady before embarking on a tour of Switzerland.

Acclaimed for her leading roles in hit films The Commitments, Pulp Fiction and Star Wars Episode 1, Bronagh’s sense of theatre and performance attracts audiences that span generations of blues and jazz audiences.

Gallagher’s first album Precious Soul was released in 2004 on the Salty Dog Records label and was produced by John Reynolds. The album features collaborations with much celebrated music producer Brian Eno on the songs “He Don’t Love You” and “Hooks”. Gallagher wrote most of the music on the album. Eno descibes her as ‘one of the purest, clearest talents’ with ‘raw Irish soul’.

New album Gather Your Greatness delves fearlessly into issues of humanitarian concern such as the migrant crisis in evocative, rousing lyrics that call for social and political action.

The event is the latest in a series of cabaret evenings at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre featuring home-grown and internationally recognised musicians.

Tickets priced at £15 are available by contacting the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre box office on 02877 760 650.