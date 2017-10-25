Bryan Adamns announces extra Dublin tour date

Due to popular demand Bryan Adams has added a second Dublin fate for his Ultimate Tour that arrived at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and now also on May 22.

The tour comes in support of his new album Ultimate, which is out Friday 3 November 3 and features two brand new tracks plus all the hits. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.

Adams rose to fame in North America with his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife and turned into a global star with his 1984 album Reckless, which produced some of his best known songs, including “Run to You” and “Summer of ‘69”. In 1991, he released “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from the album Waking Up the Neighbours and the song became a worldwide hit which went to number one in many countries, including 16 consecutive weeks in the UK charts, a new record. Adams also had the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles “Heaven”, “All for Love” and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?”

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will see the showman perform a rip-roaring set of material from his forthcoming new album Ultimate, which features a mix of new tracks and hits from his substantial back catalogue.

Adams wowed critics during the recent ‘Get Up’ tour for his “remarkable energy” (Telegraph) and “cool and classy” (Daily Express) performance style. Earlier this month he closed Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto with a concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

The release of Ultimate, out November 3, marks Bryan Adams’ 14th studio album. Lead single ‘Please Stay’ is out now.

Tickets for Bryan Adams the Ultimate Tour at Dublin’s 3Arena are now on sale via www.ticketmaster.ie.