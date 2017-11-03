Cara Dillon brings festive spirit to Armagh

Music

She will be performing at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on December 14, as well as the Ulster Hall in Belfast on December 17.

Having released her highly acclaimed Christmas album Upon A Winter’s Night in 2016, Cara and her band will be capturing the mystery of Christmas with a collection of songs ancient and modern providing a welcome antidote to 21st century Yuletide excess. Cara admits to being taken aback by the success of her first Christmas album when it reached Number 1 in the Indie Album Charts not once, but twice last year.

