Catch Van the Man at down at the Waterfront

One of music’s true legends Sir Van Morrison returns to the Belfast Waterfront on Sunday December 18 for one night only.

The multi award winning east Belfast-born singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his brand new studio album Keep Me Singing, as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

Keep Me Singing is Van Morrison’s 36th studio album to date and consists of 13 tracks - 12 original songs written and performed by Morrison, as well as a cover of the blues standard Share Your Love With Me - written by Alfred Baggs and Don Robey and previously recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin and Kenny Rogers. For the track Every Time I See A River, Morrison has collaborated with acclaimed lyricist Don Black.

Fans will be desperate not to miss this one-off performance from one of Ulster’s most beloved musical exports in the intimate surroundings of the Belfast Waterfront.

Tickets for the gig are now on sale.

Call 02890 334455 or visit www.waterfront.co.uk. Tickets are also available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. Call the 24-hour helpline on 0844 277 44 55 or visit www.ticketmaster.ie.