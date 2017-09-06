Christmas with glen

Glen Hansard will perform a Christmas show at Belfast’s Ulster Hall with his big band of strings, horns, bells and whistles on Friday December 15.

Glen is an Irish songwriter, actor, vocalist and guitarist for Irish group The Frames, and one half of folk rock duo The Swell Season.

He is also known for his acting, having appeared in the BAFTA-winning film The Commitments, as well as starring in the film Once, which earned him a number of major awards, including an Academy Award for Best Song.

The Frames were formned in 1990, and the group have been gigging regularly in Ireland since.

Glen came to international attention as guitar player Outspan Foster in the 1991 Alan Parker film The Commitments and released his first album without The Frames in 2006.

In 2012 he released his first solo album, entitled Rhythm and Repose, which was followed up by Didn’t He Ramble in 2015.

Glen will also be joined by special guests, who will be announced later this year.

Tickets are £27.50 standing and £30.00 seated inc booking fee and are available from: Ulster Hall Box Office www.ulsterhall.co.uk/ 028 9033 4455; all Ticketmaster outlets / online at www.ticketmaster.ie / and on their 24 hour booking line on 0870 243 4455.