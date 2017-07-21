Chuck Prophet lined up to play the Errigle Inn

American singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet will be at the Errigle Inn in Belfast on Wednesday, July 26.

This one of just five UK shows being performed this month following on from his most successful tour ever in February, with sell out shows across the UK.

A native of California, Prophet first achieved notice in the American psychedelic/desert rock group Green on Red, with whom he toured and recorded in the 1980s. His latest release, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, received his best press attention ever, including an appearance on the Andrew Marr show.

With over 10 albums under his belt, Chuck Prophet is just beginning to near the top of his game. The show kicks off at 8:45pm. Tickets, priced £18, are on sale from the Box Office (07711737169) or via www.errigle.com.