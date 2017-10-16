Cliff Richard announces Belfast and Dublin dates this September

Music superstar Cliff Richard has announced he is coming to Belfast and Dublin as part of his 60th anniversary tour in September.

With 103 album releases, 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, Sir Cliff Richard will be celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the music business.

“To sustain any career for 60 years is amazing. To do it in the field of music is rare indeed and Cliff has achieved it with style and quality throughout.” says BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce.

Cliff Richard added, “I am so happy to announce that I will be doing a tour to celebrate my 60th Anniversary in the music business.

“I cannot believe it is already 10 years since my 50th Anniversary in 2008 – so much has happened, and I’m very grateful that you have kept me busy!

“I am truly delighted to be performing the 58-18=60 Tour in 2018.

“I hope you will join me. I simply can’t wait! See you next year.”

Cliff Richard will appear in Killarney at the INEC on Thursday, September 27; Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, September 29; and the SSE Arena on Sunday, September 30 2018.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 30 at 10.00am from ticketmaster.ie and the SSE Arena Box Office (9073 9074).